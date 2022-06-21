Morgan Absher Addresses Walking The Political Line On Her Podcast Two Hot Takes - Exclusive

If you feel as though we're living in a world that's becoming more and more political, you're not wrong. Studies from Brown University and other higher education institutes have found — within the last two to three years — that the U.S. specifically is growing in its polarization more quickly than any other established democracy in the world. Such splintering is thanks to the growing influence of opinion-based cable news that is digested as fact, as well as the makeup of the country's two political parties.

Sharing your own personal thoughts may feel like walking through a minefield at this point, making the lives of creators, journalists, and content hosts that much more challenging. Morgan Absher, the founder and host of opinion podcast "Two Hot Takes," is one such creator who has felt the pressures of toeing the line, and as the country continues to barrel down the hill of partisanship, her job could get tougher than ever.

Absher is an educated creative who found purpose and solace amid the pandemic thanks to her podcast. Turning her love of Reddit into a popular platform, Absher and her podcast guests break down some of the wildest stories on the internet, and to say that politics has crept into the content is an understatement. We sat down with Absher to discuss the podcast and asked her what it's like to balance her own political opinions while keeping the podcast open to all.