Jennifer Lopez May Have Just Thrown Some Major Shade At Marc Anthony

During the summer of 2021, in the middle of all the Bennifer reactivation news and madness, Jennifer Lopez was spotted having what looked like a lunch meeting with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in Miami. As many of their fans already know, the ex-couple share their teenage twins Max and Emme together. At the time, Lopez was spending more time in Miami closer to both Anthony and her other ex, Alex Rodriguez, before she decided to make a shift to the west coast to be with Ben Affleck. As far as Lopez and Anthony's relationship was concerned, one source at the time suggested that things were pretty positive between them. According to People, an insider said, "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

Fast-forward to the present time, and it seems like both exes are in good places in their lives. Lopez is still going strong with Affleck while Anthony just announced his engagement to Nadia Ferreira. That said, there's some speculation that Lopez might have just thrown some major shade at her ex-husband while paying tribute to Affleck.