Jennifer Lopez May Have Just Thrown Some Major Shade At Marc Anthony
During the summer of 2021, in the middle of all the Bennifer reactivation news and madness, Jennifer Lopez was spotted having what looked like a lunch meeting with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in Miami. As many of their fans already know, the ex-couple share their teenage twins Max and Emme together. At the time, Lopez was spending more time in Miami closer to both Anthony and her other ex, Alex Rodriguez, before she decided to make a shift to the west coast to be with Ben Affleck. As far as Lopez and Anthony's relationship was concerned, one source at the time suggested that things were pretty positive between them. According to People, an insider said, "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."
Fast-forward to the present time, and it seems like both exes are in good places in their lives. Lopez is still going strong with Affleck while Anthony just announced his engagement to Nadia Ferreira. That said, there's some speculation that Lopez might have just thrown some major shade at her ex-husband while paying tribute to Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez completely ignored Marc Anthony in her Father's Day post
Jennifer Lopez has made it no secret that she and Ben Affleck have the kind of love that is worth moving mountains for. On Father's Day, the chart topper shared a montage of behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram of herself and Affleck living their best lives together. She captioned the post with, "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love." While a lot of Lopez's fans commented on how sweet the video was, others couldn't help but notice that she totally ignored her ex-husband Marc Anthony — the father of her children — by not even mentioning him on Father's Day. One of her followers wrote, "How about Mark [sic] Anthony the man who made you a mother." Another one pointed out, "Jen.. you said the same thing about Alex in the past few years," referring to her ex, Alex Rodriguez.
Then again, it's not like Anthony went out of his way to share a Mother's Day post dedicated to Lopez on his Instagram account, right? Seeing how Lopez and Anthony have managed to keep their relationship as co-parents drama-free, there's a very good chance that Lopez is simply focusing on her relationship with Affleck.