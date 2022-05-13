Marc Anthony Has Happy Relationship News To Share
When you think about Marc Anthony's love life, there's a very good chance that you immediately remember his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The famous music industry stars were married in 2004, per People, before having twins, son Max and daughter Emme, and finally revealing in 2011 that they had separated, with their divorce being finalized in 2014.
In the time since, Lopez has both gotten engaged to and split from Alex Rodriguez, then reunited with Ben Affleck and again gotten engaged. Despite Lopez's arguably rocky relationship road at times, Anthony fully supports her. In May 2021, a source told Hollywood Life, "Marc trusts Jennifer that she is making the right decisions in her relationship life because when it comes to their kids and their kids' well-being, that is something that Jen doesn't play around with."
As for Anthony's own relationship history, the star has dated — or at least sparked romantic rumors with — a few women since being married to Lopez. That includes models Shannon de Lima, Mariana Downing, Raffaella Modugno, Jessica Lynne, and Madu Nicola, as well as Topshop heir Chloe Green, according to Hola! However, it turns out that the singer has taken a big step with someone else who is obviously very special to him.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are engaged
It looks like Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have a wedding to plan! The model — who happens to be 30 years younger than the singer, and whose romance was confirmed on social media with a cuddly pic in March — made the big announcement in her Instagram Stories, according to Page Six. Giving her followers a glimpse at the pair with their hands together, Ferreira added seemingly excited text, writing, "Engagement party!!!" On top of that, Ferreira added an engagement ring emoji and flashed a peek at her actual diamond ring in case anyone needed more proof of the happy news or was simply curious about the ring that she had apparently been wearing for a few days.
But who is Ferreira? Although she may not be as famous as Anthony's ex, Jennifer Lopez, Ferreira is still quite accomplished. Along with being a model, she was once Miss Universe Paraguay, with the Miss Universe organization noting she has been in the television industry since she was a teenager. Nowadays, she works as both a businesswoman and an activist. Working on projects that focus on helping those who have experienced various hardships and struggles, including domestic violence, she also supports women who want to create careers that are sustainable and successful.
Ferreira may not have the most famous name, but the woman who Anthony is set to marry certainly seems to be making a difference in the world.