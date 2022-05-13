Marc Anthony Has Happy Relationship News To Share

When you think about Marc Anthony's love life, there's a very good chance that you immediately remember his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The famous music industry stars were married in 2004, per People, before having twins, son Max and daughter Emme, and finally revealing in 2011 that they had separated, with their divorce being finalized in 2014.

In the time since, Lopez has both gotten engaged to and split from Alex Rodriguez, then reunited with Ben Affleck and again gotten engaged. Despite Lopez's arguably rocky relationship road at times, Anthony fully supports her. In May 2021, a source told Hollywood Life, "Marc trusts Jennifer that she is making the right decisions in her relationship life because when it comes to their kids and their kids' well-being, that is something that Jen doesn't play around with."

As for Anthony's own relationship history, the star has dated — or at least sparked romantic rumors with — a few women since being married to Lopez. That includes models Shannon de Lima, Mariana Downing, Raffaella Modugno, Jessica Lynne, and Madu Nicola, as well as Topshop heir Chloe Green, according to Hola! However, it turns out that the singer has taken a big step with someone else who is obviously very special to him.