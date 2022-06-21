Kelly Clarkson's Drama With Her Ex Doesn't Seem To Be Over Yet
Kelly Clarkson's drama with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock rages on, as fans have guessed as the singer recently covered Billie Eilish's devastating break up ballad, "Happier Than Ever."
Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock got engaged in 2012 after meeting through work, as Blackson is Clarkson's former manager's son, as per Us Weekly. The "Stronger" singer tweeted, "I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night!" The couple went on to welcome two children together, with Clarkson announcing her second pregnancy while performing "Piece by Piece" — a song written about what a wonderful partner and father Blackstock was. Sadly, the good times would not last. In June 2020, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Clarkson had filed for separation.
Once their divorce was finalized in March 2022, a source told People that "[Clarkson] truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids." Unfortunately, Blackstock has stuck around longer than anyone would have anticipated, resulting in tense legal battles and the man becoming a "constant thorn in [Clarkson's] side," according to insiders for Us Weekly.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were fighting over a ranch
The final barrier preventing the "Breakaway" singer from breaking away from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was their ranch in Montana. Entertainment Tonight reported in October 2021 that, while Kelly Clarkson was hoping to regain control of the property, Blackstock aimed to continue living there and use it for his newfound ambitions of being a rodeo manager.
As Blackstock thought about becoming a full-time rancher, Clarkson practically became a full-time litigator. Cosmopolitan recounted some of her efforts in court, which included a failed attempt to evict Blackstock from the property in December 2021.
Fortunately for Clarkson, Us Weekly confirmed that Blackstock has officially been told to leave the property. This follows a March 2022 agreement that Blackstock could stay at the property until June 1, while paying his ex-wife $12,500 in monthly rent. While this is a large victory for Clarkson, it does not necessarily mark the end of legal battles. The magazine noted that, if Blackstock now moves out of Montana, the pair's custody arrangement may need to be reexamined as well.