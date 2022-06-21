Kelly Clarkson's Drama With Her Ex Doesn't Seem To Be Over Yet

Kelly Clarkson's drama with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock rages on, as fans have guessed as the singer recently covered Billie Eilish's devastating break up ballad, "Happier Than Ever."

Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock got engaged in 2012 after meeting through work, as Blackson is Clarkson's former manager's son, as per Us Weekly. The "Stronger" singer tweeted, "I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night!" The couple went on to welcome two children together, with Clarkson announcing her second pregnancy while performing "Piece by Piece" — a song written about what a wonderful partner and father Blackstock was. Sadly, the good times would not last. In June 2020, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Clarkson had filed for separation.

Once their divorce was finalized in March 2022, a source told People that "[Clarkson] truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids." Unfortunately, Blackstock has stuck around longer than anyone would have anticipated, resulting in tense legal battles and the man becoming a "constant thorn in [Clarkson's] side," according to insiders for Us Weekly.