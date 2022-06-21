The Bachelor's Katie Thurston Shares Sad Relationship News

It's a sad week for fans of the "Bachelor" franchise. Just days after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya shared the sad news that they were breaking off their engagement, Young's "Bachelorette" predecessor followed her lead with an announcement on social media.

Katie Thurston, whose road to happily ever after was atypical even for reality TV standards, is no stranger to internet shade. After "Bachelorette" fan-favorite Greg Grippo walked off the show and ABC aired the episode, Thurston taught the internet a shady vocabulary lesson on her Instagram Story. As reported in The Sun, Thurston shared a post from the account @SoYouWantToTalkAbout, which included a definition for "gaslighting," a manipulation tactic. Fortunately, Thurston recovered from the late-season drama in time to receive and accept a proposal from another front-runner, Blake Moynes. But less than three months after the "Bachelorette" finale, Thurston and Moynes released joint statements on Instagram, via People, that announced their decision to split.

Now, just shy of seven months after Us Weekly officially confirmed her rebound relationship with John Hersey, Thurston's Instagram once again provided some breaking news.