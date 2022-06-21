The Bachelor's Katie Thurston Shares Sad Relationship News
It's a sad week for fans of the "Bachelor" franchise. Just days after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya shared the sad news that they were breaking off their engagement, Young's "Bachelorette" predecessor followed her lead with an announcement on social media.
Katie Thurston, whose road to happily ever after was atypical even for reality TV standards, is no stranger to internet shade. After "Bachelorette" fan-favorite Greg Grippo walked off the show and ABC aired the episode, Thurston taught the internet a shady vocabulary lesson on her Instagram Story. As reported in The Sun, Thurston shared a post from the account @SoYouWantToTalkAbout, which included a definition for "gaslighting," a manipulation tactic. Fortunately, Thurston recovered from the late-season drama in time to receive and accept a proposal from another front-runner, Blake Moynes. But less than three months after the "Bachelorette" finale, Thurston and Moynes released joint statements on Instagram, via People, that announced their decision to split.
Now, just shy of seven months after Us Weekly officially confirmed her rebound relationship with John Hersey, Thurston's Instagram once again provided some breaking news.
John Hersey and Katie Thurston have ended their relationship
Katie Thurston has made it perfectly clear where she stands with John Hersey. In a brusque take on the typical breakup announcement we've come to expect from failed Bachelor Nation couples, Thurston simply wrote on her Instagram Story, "Statement: no we aren't together." Hersey's explanation to fans was slightly more thorough, as he added on his Instagram Story, "This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make. I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey."
This news actually serves as Thurston's second split from Hersey. As Cosmopolitan reported, Hersey was one of the contestants on Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette." Unfortunately, during this first go at love, Thurston decided to send him home after just two weeks. Renewed relationship rumors flew after Thurston posted "12 Days of Messy" on her Instagram Story, per Us Weekly, in which she assigned a Taylor Swift song to each of her exes. Hersey was awarded "Begin Again" on the final day. Unfortunately, given their recent split, a more fitting choice would've been "The Story of Us" ... which looks a lot like a tragedy now.