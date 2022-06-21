Kate Hudson Brings Kurt Russell To Tears With Sweet Throwback Pic

It's no secret that Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell have a special relationship. As many movie fans know, Russell and Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, have been in a relationship for over 30 years. According to Fox News, Hudson is estranged from her biological father, Bill Hudson, and Russell stepped up big time. The "Escape From New York" star was a father figure to Hudson growing up, and she appreciates him to this day.

Hudson is not shy about how much Russell means to her. In a 2000 interview with Vanity Fair, Hudson slammed her biological father, saying that he didn't know her from "a hole in the wall," and praised Russell. "I have a dad. I'd like people to understand that instead of thinking I'm this troubled person because my father wasn't in my life," she said. "I got lucky. I have a father who was in my life." In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Hudson praised him. "I love him so much; he is just a great guy," she told Stern.

The star also never shies away from singing his praises on social media, as she did on his birthday in 2015. "This is a man who made his family his number one priority his whole life," she wrote in the lengthy Instagram pose. "Never missed a school play, a soccer game, a hockey game, a dance recital, and the list goes on and on." On Father's Day, the "Almost Famous" star penned another sweet tribute.