Fans Are Completely Roasting Justin Timberlake's Awkward Dance Moves

Justin Timberlake has always been known for his smooth moves during his concerts and music videos, his chart topping hits, and even his off-color "Saturday Night Live" sketch with Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer. Even with all of his talents, Timberlake has made it no secret that he's always loved to dance. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Timberlake said that he personally felt as though disco was "a very underappreciated genre," which perhaps inspired him to come up with the song "Can't Stop the Feeling" for the "Trolls" soundtrack. Timberlake has often showed off his fancy footwork in classic *NSYNC music videos such as "Bye Bye Bye" and "Tearin' Up My Heart."

While there's no doubt that Timberlake has proven himself to be a skilled dancer over the years, it seems like something must have happened between now and the late '90s. That's because fans are completely roasting him for some pretty awkward dance moves that no one can seem to explain.