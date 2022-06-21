Fans Are Completely Roasting Justin Timberlake's Awkward Dance Moves
Justin Timberlake has always been known for his smooth moves during his concerts and music videos, his chart topping hits, and even his off-color "Saturday Night Live" sketch with Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer. Even with all of his talents, Timberlake has made it no secret that he's always loved to dance. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Timberlake said that he personally felt as though disco was "a very underappreciated genre," which perhaps inspired him to come up with the song "Can't Stop the Feeling" for the "Trolls" soundtrack. Timberlake has often showed off his fancy footwork in classic *NSYNC music videos such as "Bye Bye Bye" and "Tearin' Up My Heart."
While there's no doubt that Timberlake has proven himself to be a skilled dancer over the years, it seems like something must have happened between now and the late '90s. That's because fans are completely roasting him for some pretty awkward dance moves that no one can seem to explain.
Did Justin Timberlake lose his magic touch?
DC! BEAT YOUR FEET! Did Justin Timberlake get off at @sitw ? 😂🔥 @jtimberlake pic.twitter.com/cSS6YhTt33— DMV 🔌 (@DmvMusicPlug) June 19, 2022
Fans have been left scratching their heads after Justin Timberlake showed off his dance moves — or lack thereof — at the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, D.C., according to the New York Post. While onstage, Timberlake tried to bust a move (seen above), prompting a lot of fans to wonder if he was trying to attempt the dad version of the Hokey Pokey. Twitter was not kind in its reaction, to say the least. One person wrote, "Justin Timberlake giving off major Dad vibes." Another person tweeted, "You put your right foot in, you take your right foot out, you take your right foot in, and you shake it all about..." One user even added the sound of feet squeaking over the video, which racked up over 41,000 views.
Well, if there's anyone who has managed to maintain their dance skills over the years, it's Timberlake's ex, Britney Spears, who frequently posted clips of herself dancing before she deleted her Instagram in June. Maybe it's time to really bring it back to the '90s with a friendly dance-off? Even seeing the two of them do the Hokey Pokey together would be iconic.