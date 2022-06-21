How Compatible Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Based On Their Zodiac Signs?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may have seemed like a surprising match-up when their relationship first went public back in 2017, but, five years and one extravagant wedding later, it's clear that there's something more than chemistry behind this couple's whirlwind romance. Naturally, we have to wonder: can the secret to their happy marriage be found in the stars?

We don't have access to the pair's Chani apps, but professional astrologers may be able to tell a thing or two about their compatibility based on their zodiac signs. In fact, some experts have even claimed that they can tell what may be in the future for the married couple based on their Sun signs. We're no psychics or anything, but here's what we were able to discover about Chopra and Jonas' compatibility based on astrology — which, as we all know, is a fool-proof method of telling the truth about a couple's relationship.