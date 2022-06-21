How Compatible Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Based On Their Zodiac Signs?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may have seemed like a surprising match-up when their relationship first went public back in 2017, but, five years and one extravagant wedding later, it's clear that there's something more than chemistry behind this couple's whirlwind romance. Naturally, we have to wonder: can the secret to their happy marriage be found in the stars?
We don't have access to the pair's Chani apps, but professional astrologers may be able to tell a thing or two about their compatibility based on their zodiac signs. In fact, some experts have even claimed that they can tell what may be in the future for the married couple based on their Sun signs. We're no psychics or anything, but here's what we were able to discover about Chopra and Jonas' compatibility based on astrology — which, as we all know, is a fool-proof method of telling the truth about a couple's relationship.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have compatible signs
Astrology doesn't offer any hard and fast mathematical equation for compatibility or anything, but there are a few rules of thumb that can indicate how well certain signs tend to get along with each other. Per Oprah Daily, air and fire signs generally are most compatible with other air and fire signs while earth and water signs are most compatible with other earth and water signs.
Priyanka Chopra's Sun sign is Cancer, a water sign, while Nick Jonas is a Virgo, which is an earth sign, according to Women's Health. According to Cosmopolitan, Virgos are able to adapt to a Cancer's needs and will do whatever it takes to make the relationship work. In turn, Cancers will help Virgos relax and can offer constant affection and recognition. So, based on the usual astrology rules, so far so good.
But of course, that's not the full story. Astrologers can offer a more nuanced and specific reading of the duo's compatibility based on the zodiac, which is why we turned it over to the experts.
An astrologer says Chopra and Jonas have compatible birth charts
For instance, astrologer Rachel Lang told Women's Health that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' entire birth charts indicate a long, loving relationship. "We don't have to worry about them running out of things to talk about or growing bored with one another because their Mercury placements are compatible," she said. Lang also told the outlet, "Priyanka's Mars, Saturn, and Pluto are conjunct [lined up with] [Nick's] Venus." She explained, "On one hand, this can show a deep passion and attraction, but on the other hand, it can indicate she might feel jealous once in a while." Hey, isn't there a song about that somewhere?
But if the zodiac isn't enough to convince you, all anyone needs to do to be convinced of this husband and wife's everlasting love is take a peak at their social media pages. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," Jonas wrote on Instagram to celebrate Chopra on her first Mother's Day. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother."
So maybe it is in the stars after all.