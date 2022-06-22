Johnny Depp's Popularity Seems Like It's Only Continuing To Soar

For two months, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's highly publicized defamation case divided Hollywood. The case came to court after Depp sued Heard for defamation over her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, which alleged she had been a victim of abuse. In response to Depp's filing, Heard countersued for $100 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. Though the case has since closed and the jury ruled in Depp's favor, celebrities (and the general public) still have lots of opinions.

Depp's supporters have been much louder than Heard's throughout their feud. As of this writing, 4.6 million people have signed the Change.org petition to remove Heard from "Aquaman 2," and celebrities like Winona Ryder and Javier Bardem have spoken out in defense of Depp, according to The Independent. "The idea that [Johnny] is an incredibly violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved," Ryder said in a statement. Bardem threw his support behind the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, calling him a "true caring and loving man."

It seems Depp is eager to put the drama with Heard behind him, as days after the verdict, Depp announced a new album in collaboration with Jeff Beck. In the wake of his trial victory, Depp launched a rebrand by joining TikTok and his first post, dedicated to his "most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," has received over 12 million likes. And there are even more signs that Depp's popularity is continuing to soar.