What Amber Heard Will Reportedly Do Now That The Trial Is Over

The question of Amber Heard's future has been a popular topic since her and Johnny Depp's defamation trial concluded. With Depp winning his case against Heard in early June, he was awarded a total of $10.3 million in damages by the jury, per CNN. Heard had a victory, albeit smaller, in her counterclaims as well, with the jury awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages. Even with this sum, Celebrity Net Worth estimated Heard to be worth -$6 million.

Heard, who according to Celebrity Net Worth earned a total of $10 million between 2013 and 2019, has seemingly seen her Hollywood prospects dwindle in recent years. Although Heard will reportedly still be seen in "Aquaman 2," her future with the DC franchise appears to be over. The actor testified during the trial that she "fought to keep [her] job in the biggest movie opportunity" she had to date in "Aquaman," alleging Warner Bros. had handed her a "very pared-down" role for the sequel, per The Hollywood Reporter. Furthermore, although Heard has two additional upcoming films listed on her IMDb, both projects cast her before the recent trial.

So, what is next for Heard at this apparent turning point for her career? Her next reported move shouldn't be that surprising.