What Amber Heard Will Reportedly Do Now That The Trial Is Over
The question of Amber Heard's future has been a popular topic since her and Johnny Depp's defamation trial concluded. With Depp winning his case against Heard in early June, he was awarded a total of $10.3 million in damages by the jury, per CNN. Heard had a victory, albeit smaller, in her counterclaims as well, with the jury awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages. Even with this sum, Celebrity Net Worth estimated Heard to be worth -$6 million.
Heard, who according to Celebrity Net Worth earned a total of $10 million between 2013 and 2019, has seemingly seen her Hollywood prospects dwindle in recent years. Although Heard will reportedly still be seen in "Aquaman 2," her future with the DC franchise appears to be over. The actor testified during the trial that she "fought to keep [her] job in the biggest movie opportunity" she had to date in "Aquaman," alleging Warner Bros. had handed her a "very pared-down" role for the sequel, per The Hollywood Reporter. Furthermore, although Heard has two additional upcoming films listed on her IMDb, both projects cast her before the recent trial.
So, what is next for Heard at this apparent turning point for her career? Her next reported move shouldn't be that surprising.
Will Amber Heard really pen a tell-all?
As if the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial didn't out enough salacious secrets, Heard has reportedly cinched a multimillion-dollar book deal. As an insider exclusively told OK! Magazine in June, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over... At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all." The source added that the actor-turning-author is "already in talks and is excited about it."
There are some who think a tell-all about her history with Depp is a gamble for Heard, given that she just lost a defamation case over an op-ed. New York-based divorce attorney Dror Bikel told OK! that Heard will have to be "extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."
As for Depp, he seems to have moved on already. He and longtime friend, British rocker Jeff Beck, announced in early June the upcoming release of their album, "18" in July, per People. According to an insider, Depp "isn't even talking about the trial now" and "has a busy summer ahead."