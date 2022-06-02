Former Prosecutor Delivers Crushing Blow To The Fate Of Amber Heard's Career - Exclusive

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is finally over after six grueling weeks in court. The seven-person jury decided that Heard is liable for defaming Depp in the Washington Post op-ed piece she wrote in 2018, where she established herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The "Edward Scissorhands" actor claimed that he lost contracts, despite not being named in the piece, and Heard countersued for experiencing the same after statements made by Depp's former lawyer.

The jury agreed that Heard defamed Depp in three statements within the piece, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. On the flipside, Heard won one of the three claims in her countersuit and was awarded $2 million. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," Depp said in a statement posted to his Instagram. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career...And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

The weeks-long trial had become a spectacle around the world, with both parties airing the good, the bad, and the ugly about their relationship. There's no doubt that their statements had skewed the public's opinion of them, but many are wondering about the aftermath of the trial, especially the impact on their careers. The jury siding with Depp may give him a better chance of returning to the spotlight, but in Heard's case, experts say she may not even have a career to return to anymore.