Bill Nye Has Exciting Relationship News

There's just been a very big update revealed regarding Bill Nye's relationship status. The engineer and star of the popular self-titled '90s series, "Bill Nye the Science Guy," was previously in a relationship with musician and author Blair Tindall, per CBS News. Back in 2006, following the pair's engagement, they had a spur-of-the-moment wedding ceremony. Nye later clarified, however, that he and Tindall were never officially married. "We got a letter from the State of California, with the great seal affixed, that we were never married. So shortly afterwards we both agreed it was not a good idea," Nye said on the "Early Show."

This relationship, unfortunately, ended up turning sour, as the two eventually parted ways. Additionally, Nye later took his ex to court over legal bills he racked up when Tindall reportedly violated a restraining order he'd filed against her and he enforced the injunction, as TMZ reported in 2012. Since his separation from Tindall, Nye has kept pretty quiet about the latest details of his dating life. However, in a rare move, the "Science Guy" star has allowed the public to catch a glimpse of where his relationship status stands today.