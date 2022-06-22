Bill Nye Has Exciting Relationship News
There's just been a very big update revealed regarding Bill Nye's relationship status. The engineer and star of the popular self-titled '90s series, "Bill Nye the Science Guy," was previously in a relationship with musician and author Blair Tindall, per CBS News. Back in 2006, following the pair's engagement, they had a spur-of-the-moment wedding ceremony. Nye later clarified, however, that he and Tindall were never officially married. "We got a letter from the State of California, with the great seal affixed, that we were never married. So shortly afterwards we both agreed it was not a good idea," Nye said on the "Early Show."
This relationship, unfortunately, ended up turning sour, as the two eventually parted ways. Additionally, Nye later took his ex to court over legal bills he racked up when Tindall reportedly violated a restraining order he'd filed against her and he enforced the injunction, as TMZ reported in 2012. Since his separation from Tindall, Nye has kept pretty quiet about the latest details of his dating life. However, in a rare move, the "Science Guy" star has allowed the public to catch a glimpse of where his relationship status stands today.
Bill Nye is now married to Liza Mundy
TV host and man of science Bill Nye has officially tied the knot! The "Bill Nye Saves the World" host is now married to author and ex-Washington Post journalist Liza Mundy, as revealed by People on June 22. It appears that Mundy's latest book, "Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II," brought the new marrieds together. Nye's mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, had an impressive career as a U.S. Navy code-breaker. Nye and Mundy connected over the story, and this connection lead to romance.
The wedding was held in May at the Castle Building's Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., per People. The nuptials were reportedly an all-star affair, with "Star Trek" actor Robert Picardo officiating and ex-White House photographer Pete Souza behind the camera lens. The happy couple's first dance was to Sam Cooke's rendition of "What A Wonderful World." In addition to the personal news, Nye is set to begin a new, unscripted Peacock series called "The End Is Nye" this August, Deadline reported. Best wishes to Nye and Mundy on their future marriage!