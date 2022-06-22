Teddi Mellencamp Has Strong Words For Vicki Gunvalson Amid Public Spat

There is always plenty of drama when it comes to the "Real Housewives" universe. And to be honest, would we expect anything less?

Right now, there is an unexpected back-and-forth going on between "Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp and OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson. It may sound strange, but it's totally true. According to ScreenRant, Gunvalson virtually appeared on a January episode of Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's popular podcast, "Two T's in a Pod," and Mellencamp had some words for the former "RHOC" star right off the bat. "I'm a little hurt that you told Tamra that she shouldn't do the podcast with me, [and that] she should do the podcast with you," Mellencamp told Gunvalson. Shots fired!

It didn't take long for Gunvalson to jump in and defend herself while also throwing a little more shade. "She should! We talked about it. We never mentioned you, Teddi. Her and I were on the same show, we talked about doing a podcast. Next thing I know — lickety-split! — you're like, 'Oh, Tamra, two Ts in a tea pod,'" Gunvalson explained. While the episode ended with the pair seeming to be in a good place, more drama ensued not too long after. In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gunvalson reignited the feud saying, "I don't know Teddi Mellencamp, but I don't like Teddi Mellencamp. I don't know something about her bugs me." Ouch! See what Mellencamp had to say back.