Kaley Cuoco Puts The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her Marriage To Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook separated in September 2021, ending a five-year romance and three-year marriage. Cuoco and the professional equestrian got engaged in December 2017 after a year of courtship, per Insider, with a wedding following a year after the proposal. In a joint press statement released upon the split (via People), the ex-couple stated that their "current paths have taken us in opposite directions." However, they emphasized that there was no "anger or animosity" and that they maintained "a deep love and respect for one another." As testament to this, just 10 days after their divorce announcement, Cuoco publicly celebrated Cook's win at an equestrian competition on Instagram.

However, the road after the split hasn't exactly been easy. Cuoco revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April that her "Flight Attendant" co-star Zosia Mamet was instrumental in keeping her afloat during her divorce. "She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting," Cuoco told host Kelly Clarkson at the time, per Cinemablend. "We just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work somedays without her."

Now, almost a year after their divorce went public, it seems Cuoco and Cook are finally closing that chapter of their lives.