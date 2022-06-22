Kaley Cuoco Puts The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her Marriage To Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook separated in September 2021, ending a five-year romance and three-year marriage. Cuoco and the professional equestrian got engaged in December 2017 after a year of courtship, per Insider, with a wedding following a year after the proposal. In a joint press statement released upon the split (via People), the ex-couple stated that their "current paths have taken us in opposite directions." However, they emphasized that there was no "anger or animosity" and that they maintained "a deep love and respect for one another." As testament to this, just 10 days after their divorce announcement, Cuoco publicly celebrated Cook's win at an equestrian competition on Instagram.
However, the road after the split hasn't exactly been easy. Cuoco revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April that her "Flight Attendant" co-star Zosia Mamet was instrumental in keeping her afloat during her divorce. "She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting," Cuoco told host Kelly Clarkson at the time, per Cinemablend. "We just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work somedays without her."
Now, almost a year after their divorce went public, it seems Cuoco and Cook are finally closing that chapter of their lives.
Kaley Cuoco remains hopeful about love after divorce
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly reported on June 22. According to Cuoco, this will also be her last marriage — if her words in Glamour's April issue are indication. "I will never get married again," Cuoco told the outlet then, although she didn't wholly rule out the notion of a long-term romantic commitment. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership ... I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."
Never say never to marriage (again), however! Prior to meeting Cook, Cuoco had also similarly sworn off marriage, as revealed in a 2018 Cosmopolitan interview. "I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me," Cuoco said about divorcing her first ex-husband, Ryan Sweeting. That is, perhaps, good news for Cuoco's current beau, "Ozark" star Tom Pelphrey. In a May Instagram post, Cuoco teased fans with selfies of the couple canoodling outdoors, surrounded by farm animals. "Heart on a sleeve," the "Flight Attendant" star captioned the photo carousel. Pelphrey returned the social media display of affection in kind, sharing photos in May that featured them smooching on horseback.