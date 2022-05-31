Kaley Cuoco's Latest Career Update Might Disappoint Fans
Kaley Cuoco has had a pretty remarkable career thus far. According to IMDb, the actor starred in "8 Simple Rules" from 2002 to 2005. During her time on the show, her TV dad, John Ritter died, and it had a profound impact on Cuoco. In Ritter's documentary "Superstar: John Ritter" (via Newsweek), Cuoco recalled going on the show's set the day after he died. "Everyone was just crying, bawling, and then people started telling stories," she said.
Shortly after, she landed the most prominent role of her career in 2007 — the role of Penny Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory." The wildly popular show aired until 2019, and it boasted a massive fan base. Cuoco made headlines in 2014 when she re-negotiated her salary for the show. The deal earned her $1 million per episode when she previously made $350,000. In an interview with Variety, Cuoco expressed how tough it was to film the last episode of the series in 2019. "Johnny and I just stood there, and we were crying," she recalled. "I looked down and the whole stage, all the crew, had all filled the stage to come up next to us while we were talking."
Luckily, Cuoco wasn't out of work for too long. She went on to star in the comedy-thriller HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant." The actor regularly plugs the show on her Instagram feed and receives plenty of love from her fans. Sadly, the future of the show is unclear at the moment.
Kaley Cuoco addresses future of The Flight Atttendant
Fans of Kaley Cuoco are not going to be very pleased. In an interview with People, the actor revealed that there are no plans to film a third season of "The Flight Attendant" at the moment. "I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought," she revealed. "There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."
Luckily, Cuoco didn't rule out the prospect of another season in the future. For now, she says she just needs "a minute," to take a breather. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season," she added, noting that she wants fans to be "excited" if there were to be a third season of the show. The actor also stated that they did a lot in the second season of the show, and she wonders where they could take it next. "It's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do," she told the outlet.
In May, Cuoco shared a few stills from "The Flight Attendant" on Instagram and added the caption, "I can't believe I'm saying this but here we are! @flightattendantonmax season finale! ✈️ hope you all love it ..."