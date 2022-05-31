Kaley Cuoco's Latest Career Update Might Disappoint Fans

Kaley Cuoco has had a pretty remarkable career thus far. According to IMDb, the actor starred in "8 Simple Rules" from 2002 to 2005. During her time on the show, her TV dad, John Ritter died, and it had a profound impact on Cuoco. In Ritter's documentary "Superstar: John Ritter" (via Newsweek), Cuoco recalled going on the show's set the day after he died. "Everyone was just crying, bawling, and then people started telling stories," she said.

Shortly after, she landed the most prominent role of her career in 2007 — the role of Penny Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory." The wildly popular show aired until 2019, and it boasted a massive fan base. Cuoco made headlines in 2014 when she re-negotiated her salary for the show. The deal earned her $1 million per episode when she previously made $350,000. In an interview with Variety, Cuoco expressed how tough it was to film the last episode of the series in 2019. "Johnny and I just stood there, and we were crying," she recalled. "I looked down and the whole stage, all the crew, had all filled the stage to come up next to us while we were talking."

Luckily, Cuoco wasn't out of work for too long. She went on to star in the comedy-thriller HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant." The actor regularly plugs the show on her Instagram feed and receives plenty of love from her fans. Sadly, the future of the show is unclear at the moment.