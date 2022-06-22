Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Have Big News About Their Reality TV Career

Reality stars Tarek and Heather El Moussa have some big news to share! In case you missed the couple's whirlwind come-up, the "Flip or Flop" alum was first romantically linked to the "Selling Sunset" star in 2019, after they were spotted making out on a boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina, per TMZ. The relationship bloomed not too long after Tarek's split from Christina Hall, with whom he was married for nine years and shares two kids.

Tarek soon would confirm his relationship with Heather, posting a lengthy Instagram post detailing his admiration for his new beau. The pair took their relationship a step further in October 2021, tying the knot in a lavish Santa Barbara wedding. "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Heather told People at the time. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."

Now, the couple is jumping into a new joint TV venture and has just made a big announcement about their small-screen career.