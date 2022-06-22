Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Have Big News About Their Reality TV Career
Reality stars Tarek and Heather El Moussa have some big news to share! In case you missed the couple's whirlwind come-up, the "Flip or Flop" alum was first romantically linked to the "Selling Sunset" star in 2019, after they were spotted making out on a boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina, per TMZ. The relationship bloomed not too long after Tarek's split from Christina Hall, with whom he was married for nine years and shares two kids.
Tarek soon would confirm his relationship with Heather, posting a lengthy Instagram post detailing his admiration for his new beau. The pair took their relationship a step further in October 2021, tying the knot in a lavish Santa Barbara wedding. "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Heather told People at the time. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."
Now, the couple is jumping into a new joint TV venture and has just made a big announcement about their small-screen career.
Tarek and Heather have a new show coming
Tarek and Heather El Moussa are taking their romantic relationship to the next level, as they've just announced they have signed on for a joint reality show. According to Us Weekly, the HGTV series, "The Flipping El Moussas," will follow the couple as they navigate through life, marriage, and business ventures.
"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple said in a statement (via Us Weekly). "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon." President of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Jane Latman also stated, "This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair."
In addition to Tarek's upcoming reality TV venture with Heather, he is also set to return to "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa." According to Deadline, Tarek's home improvement series brought in over 17 million viewers during the first season, so the renewal makes sense. The show's second season will also feature one-hour episodes, as opposed to the 30-minute slot granted for Season 1. Looks like TV can't get enough of Tarek!