Maya Vander Reveals Absolutely Devastating News About Her Pregnancy

Maya Vander was cast in the Netflix real estate series "Selling Sunset" in 2019 after working as agent for The Oppenheim Group for several years, per Page Six. While cameras caught the luxurious side to selling million-dollar homes, it also showed the ups and downs the real estate agent faced in her personal life. According to Us Weekly, in December 2021, Vander revealed she suffered a stillbirth and had to deliver her son at 38 weeks pregnant.

"I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics," she wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box... I do not wish this on anyone," Vander added. The Netflix star described her devastating experience as a "nightmare" and later opened up to Us Weekly that her due date was right around Christmas time. "This is the best time of the year to celebrate... My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family," she told the outlet.

Even though Vander and her family are still undergoing the healing process, the mother-of-two was just hit with another unexpected loss.