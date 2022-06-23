Anna Duggar's Birthday Plans Are Sure To Raise Some Eyebrows

Anna Duggar has chosen to stick beside her husband, despite everything that has transpired over the years. According to People, Josh Duggar was sentenced in May to 12 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Once the "19 Kids and Counting" star serves his prison sentence, he will then be required to see a parole officer for the next 20 years, per The U.S. Sun.

Prior to Josh being found guilty, Anna was seen visibly supporting her husband during his arrest and pre-trial hearing, according to Us Weekly. And, sources close to the family told the outlet she has no plans on going anywhere. "She's going to stand by her husband and she's going to continue raising their kids to the best of her ability," they said.

Josh was originally looking at up to 20 years for his crimes and could have potentially been fined $250,000. Even though the former reality star got off with a much lighter sentence, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes was satisfied with the outcome. "While this is not the sentence we asked for, this is a lengthy sentence," Fowlkes said (via USA Today). Although Josh will spend more than a decade in prison, Anna is seemingly still including her husband in all of her milestones.