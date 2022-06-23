Brandi Glanville Is Facing Heat For Comments About Taylor Armstrong's Late Husband

You can take the Real Housewife out of the franchise, but you can't take the franchise out of the Real Housewife. Especially when the former Bravolebrities get together for a new reality show called "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip." Take, as evidence, this new and yet somehow also ancient beef between former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

For those not quite up to speed on all of their Housewives lore, some context. Glanville joined "RHOBH" in Season 2, which filmed in the immediate aftermath of Armstrong's husband's death by suicide. Armstrong's late husband, Russell, was also allegedly abusive, according to Page Six. Obviously, this is some extremely dark subject matter, especially when you consider how light the storylines usually are on "Housewives" shows.

Also worthy of note, Season 2 of "RHOBH" aired in 2011 — more than 10 years ago — but that doesn't mean it can't still generate conflict, especially from known conflict-machine Glanville.