Dorinda Medley Confirms What We Thought About Brandi Glanville's Behavior

As many fans know by now, "The Real Housewives of New York" star Dorinda Medley has had the privilege of getting to know Brandi Glanville a little better because both participated in the second season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." But, according to the DailyMailTV's exclusive, Dorinda's experience with Brandi on the show wasn't a positive one. Apparently, Brandi mocked Dorinda and the memory of her late husband, Richard Medley. She said that, during filming, Brandi complained that their group only "talked about death" and that she also called her Berkshires estate "Dead Stone Manor." Dorinda recalled, "It's just terrible because first of all, she's in my husband's house and he's like buried a mile away," adding, "When you are staying in someone's home — you speak about death in that manner? I just ... God help you."

And while Dorinda said that Brandi did apologize for her comments, she still found Brandi's insults both "morbid" and "inconsiderate." And just think — "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" hasn't even come out yet and Brandi's already stirring up drama. But it's not like anyone would expect anything different from her, right? After all, as Dorinda told the "Watch What Crappens" podcast in January, the second season of "Ultimate Girls Trip" is "going to be a s*** show!" But, as Page Six noted, she added, "The great thing I will say is that we all came out of it still talking to each other." So, at least there's that.