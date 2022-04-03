Dorinda Medley Confirms What We Thought About Brandi Glanville's Behavior
When it comes to the Real Housewives, it's not just about the fashion, the mega mansions, and the desirable zip codes: it's also all about the feuds (of which there have been plenty). And if there's one person who's connected to a lot of drama in various parts of the country, it would be "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville.
Back in 2017, Brandi settled her feud with "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Joanna Krupa after the two reached a settlement in Joanna's defamation lawsuit against her. If that weren't enough, Brandi also suggested that she and former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards had an affair, which more than likely prompted Denise to leave the show. And, because Brandi can't seem to keep her thoughts to herself, she has also been accused of insulting "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and her hair. Back in 2017, Brandi tweeted about Lisa, "I do not think of u or refer to u & trust me when I leave this world I will be known for more than an eating disorder & a BAD wig."
And, not that anyone had any major doubts, but now "The Real Housewives of New York" star Dorinda Medley is confirming what we all thought about Brandi's behavior, both on- and off-screen.
Dorina Medley is calling Brandi Glanville out
As many fans know by now, "The Real Housewives of New York" star Dorinda Medley has had the privilege of getting to know Brandi Glanville a little better because both participated in the second season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." But, according to the DailyMailTV's exclusive, Dorinda's experience with Brandi on the show wasn't a positive one. Apparently, Brandi mocked Dorinda and the memory of her late husband, Richard Medley. She said that, during filming, Brandi complained that their group only "talked about death" and that she also called her Berkshires estate "Dead Stone Manor." Dorinda recalled, "It's just terrible because first of all, she's in my husband's house and he's like buried a mile away," adding, "When you are staying in someone's home — you speak about death in that manner? I just ... God help you."
And while Dorinda said that Brandi did apologize for her comments, she still found Brandi's insults both "morbid" and "inconsiderate." And just think — "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" hasn't even come out yet and Brandi's already stirring up drama. But it's not like anyone would expect anything different from her, right? After all, as Dorinda told the "Watch What Crappens" podcast in January, the second season of "Ultimate Girls Trip" is "going to be a s*** show!" But, as Page Six noted, she added, "The great thing I will say is that we all came out of it still talking to each other." So, at least there's that.