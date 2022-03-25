Brandi Glanville's Famous Insult Affected Lisa Rinna More Than We Thought

Like many former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars, you may recognize Brandi Glanville for her off-screen feuds as well as her on-screen antics. Her bitter battle with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's wife LeAnn Rimes has been well documented over the years. Former "Real Housewives of Miami" star Joanna Krupa's defamation lawsuit against Brandi forced her to make a public apology. Krupa, a former model, sued Brandi for slander.

If that weren't enough, Brandi caused a lot of drama when she suggested that she and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards had an intimate affair. There were even some reports that Brandi purposefully brought up their alleged tryst as a way to get back on the show. Brandi denied the claims by telling Us Weekly in 2020, "If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season? Then they would have brought me back full-time this season because they would have had a giant full f***ing storyline."

There's no doubt that Brandi makes for exciting television, but it's her famous barbs aimed at 'RHOBH" and "Days of Our Lives" star Lisa Rinna that still sting, even today. Lisa says that Brandi's words affected her more than anyone had previously realized.