Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At Dorit Kemsley's Snub Claim

Once a housewife, always a housewife! Lisa Vanderpump may no longer be a part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but that doesn't keep her name from popping out of other cast members' mouths from time to time. She appeared on the show from 2010 through 2019 (per IMDb), but had an infamous falling out with several cast members over puppygate in Season 9, and Vanderpump left "RHOBH" shortly thereafter.

More drama ensued years later when Dorit Kemsley appeared on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on June 22. As fans know, Cohen has a knack for making the housewives spill the tea, and Kemsley's appearance was no exception. Kemsley shared that she never received a text that LVP claimed to have sent after Kemsley became a victim of a traumatic robbery in October 2021. "I heard that she reached out to me, thought she was blocked, so you never really know what to believe," she explained to Cohen, sharing that she would have followed up if the roles were reversed.

Kemsley continued, stating that she saw Vanderpump at a mutual friend's party, but Vanderpump didn't acknowledge her. "If you had sent a text message and you really cared, approach one of us and say, 'How you doing? I sent you a text, I didn't hear back.' Nothing." Kemsley added that Vanderpump made a "vicious" comment that insinuated she had plastic surgery and didn't recognize her. Now, Vanderpump is clapping back.