The Real Reason Ceaser Emanuel Was Fired From Black Ink Crew

This article contains mention of animal abuse.

VH1's "Black Ink Crew" continues to lose members of its cast.

In April 2021, on the "Black Ink Crew: New York" premiere, shop owner Ceaser Emanuel fired his longtime manager Walt Miller after he allegedly broke into the shop and took merchandise, jewelry, and some cash, per HipHopWired. He admitted that he stole some money from the store for a personal problem, but had every intention to return it before anyone noticed. Miller denied, however, ever breaking into the tattoo shop. While he was able to recoup the money, his boss let him go for breaking his trust.

Throughout the course of the show, Emanuel has fired a handful of employees and was accused of making it into a "habit." But in an interview with Reginae Carter of Social Society, he said that he doesn't like letting people go, and only does it because "people get comfortable" and start slacking.

Fast forward to today, Emanuel got a taste of his own medicine and had been on the receiving end of a firing.