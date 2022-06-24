Todd Chrisley Has One Request For Fans Ahead Of His Potential 30-Year Sentence

Todd Chrisley might be going through what is arguably one of the toughest times of his life, but the reality star's faith in God apparently remains unwavering and he is seemingly asking fans to join him on his spiritual journey.

Speaking on the June 22 episode of his podcast "Chrisley Confessions," Todd thanked fans for the outpour of love and support they have showered on his family since appearing in trial with his wife Julie Chrisley. "I want you all to know that the messages that we're receiving, the mail ... the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements ... all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated," the reality star said before adding that he would rather they don't spend their money, per Us Weekly. "So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer," Todd concluded.

The couple's request comes in the wake of their daughter Savannah Chrisley admitting that despite the challenges, she remains grateful to God. "Oddly enough...I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything," she wrote in an Instagram post. "He can take what the enemy used to try and destroy you and use it to develop you." Well, if there is one thing the Chrisleys will always do, it is keep their heads up, even in the midst of the most turbulent storms!