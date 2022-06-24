Kyle Richards Is Shutting Down One Big Rumor Amid RHOBH Aspen Drama
Are you even a housewife if you're not involved in the drama almost weekly? The answer is likely no. There's no doubt that Kyle Richards is the "OG" of Beverly Hills, and according to her IMDb profile, she's appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since its freshman season in 2010. She's the only member of the cast to appear on the show every single season, and fans have gotten to know her and her family pretty well.
While we've caught glimpses of her home in Beverly Hills, Bravo has also treated viewers to little peeks inside of Richards' Aspen, Colorado abode. And in true Richards fashion, both homes are absolutely gorg. Without giving too much away, Aspen was the center of plenty of drama among the women of "RHOBH" on this season, and the claws were out. The mother of four shared a little bit of information about the catfight in March as she told ET that Aspen won't ever "be the same." She continued, "Honestly, that is my little happy place, and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved." Richards also confessed that "things really got out of control." See? So much drama.
Despite a lot going on in her friends' circle, Richards is still putting out fires when it comes to false rumors, and that's precisely the case with the sale of her Aspen home.
Kyle Richards squashes false rumors
Kyle Richards is the latest member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to clap back at a false claim against her and her family. The drama began when the Instagram account Housewives Addicted shared a photo of Richards' Aspen home, which is currently listed for sale. "I guess the Aspen drama really was that bad," the caption read, adding that the home's sticker price is a whopping $9.75 million. "Aspen has always been Kyle's happy place, but after the #RHOBH cast trip this season, she has said, 'Aspen will never be the same,'" the caption continued. Other online rumors swirled that there was trouble in Richards' relationship with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.
Richards shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Stories as she told her side of the story. "While there was drama, that is NOT why we are selling the home that we LOVE so much," she wrote. "Our family is growing & we simply need more space. Never leaving Aspen. This home is so special to me." In a second Instagram Story, Richards said, "Imagine if I moved every time there was a Housewives argument," and added a laughing emoji. So, there you have it.
The drama comes amid other big real estate news that Richards' husband and two of her daughters, Alexia and Farrah, will be starring in a Netflix show of their own titled "Buying Beverly Hills." Wonder if they got this Aspen listing?