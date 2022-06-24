Kyle Richards Is Shutting Down One Big Rumor Amid RHOBH Aspen Drama

Are you even a housewife if you're not involved in the drama almost weekly? The answer is likely no. There's no doubt that Kyle Richards is the "OG" of Beverly Hills, and according to her IMDb profile, she's appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since its freshman season in 2010. She's the only member of the cast to appear on the show every single season, and fans have gotten to know her and her family pretty well.

While we've caught glimpses of her home in Beverly Hills, Bravo has also treated viewers to little peeks inside of Richards' Aspen, Colorado abode. And in true Richards fashion, both homes are absolutely gorg. Without giving too much away, Aspen was the center of plenty of drama among the women of "RHOBH" on this season, and the claws were out. The mother of four shared a little bit of information about the catfight in March as she told ET that Aspen won't ever "be the same." She continued, "Honestly, that is my little happy place, and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved." Richards also confessed that "things really got out of control." See? So much drama.

Despite a lot going on in her friends' circle, Richards is still putting out fires when it comes to false rumors, and that's precisely the case with the sale of her Aspen home.