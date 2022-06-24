Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Is Set To Make Another Big Life Change After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock haven't had an easy road moving past their contentious divorce drama. With the divorce finalized on March 8, The Blast reported that Clarkson will pay Blackstock a lump sum of $1.3 million, as well as a whopping $115,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 in child support. Furthermore, Clarkson was ordered to cover the $50,000 in private air travel Blackstock needs every month to visit with their two children, River and Remington.

Despite the divorce's pricey toll on Clarkson, she has also been investing in her own future. In July 2021, the "Since U Been Gone" singer purchased a $5.5 million mansion for her and her kids in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles, per the New York Post. She also has been leaning hard on friends to stay emotionally afloat in the fallout of the divorce. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved," she told Willie Geist on "Today" in 2020.

Although a People source said in March that Clarkson "truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids," there remained an unfinished legal battle with Blackstock over ownership of their ranch. With Us Weekly insiders calling Blackstock a "constant thorn in her side" at the time, it seems he is now finally able to move on as well.