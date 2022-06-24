Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Is Set To Make Another Big Life Change After Divorce
Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock haven't had an easy road moving past their contentious divorce drama. With the divorce finalized on March 8, The Blast reported that Clarkson will pay Blackstock a lump sum of $1.3 million, as well as a whopping $115,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 in child support. Furthermore, Clarkson was ordered to cover the $50,000 in private air travel Blackstock needs every month to visit with their two children, River and Remington.
Despite the divorce's pricey toll on Clarkson, she has also been investing in her own future. In July 2021, the "Since U Been Gone" singer purchased a $5.5 million mansion for her and her kids in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles, per the New York Post. She also has been leaning hard on friends to stay emotionally afloat in the fallout of the divorce. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved," she told Willie Geist on "Today" in 2020.
Although a People source said in March that Clarkson "truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids," there remained an unfinished legal battle with Blackstock over ownership of their ranch. With Us Weekly insiders calling Blackstock a "constant thorn in her side" at the time, it seems he is now finally able to move on as well.
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband has officially moved out
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has found a new home following their messy divorce. Blackstock purchased his new Butte, Montana property — listed for $1.8 million — on April 18, about one month after their divorce was finalized in March, per Us Weekly.
Blackstock is also changing professional lanes. Shortly after finalizing his divorce, the music manager revamped his cattle ranch business, changing its name from Vintage Valley Ranch to V Bar V Cattle Co. With Blackstock harboring dreams of ranching full-time, ET reported in late 2021 that Clarkson and Blackstock had been butting heads over the fate of their old Montana ranch. While Clarkson was the property's sole owner and wished to evict her ex-husband, Blackstock had argued that he was too broke at the time to find new digs. Ultimately, a March court ruling allowed him to stay until June 1, provided he pay Clarkson a monthly rent of $12,500 per month. Us confirmed on June 20 that Blackstock has moved off the property.
According to an Us insider, Blackstock will "spend most of the summer in Montana and will have unlimited access to the ranch." As for his two sons with Clarkson, River and Remington, the insider disclosed that he "plans on traveling to Los Angeles to see the kids, but it won't be on a routine basis."