Larsa Pippen Is Celebrating Her Son's Major NBA News

Larsa Pippen and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, may no longer be married, but they still share four children. Scotty Pippen Jr. — who happens to look quite a bit like his dad — was born in 2000 before Preston Pippen made his entrance into the world in 2002, according to The U.S. Sun. Justin Pippen was then born in 2005, while Sophia Pippen joined the family in 2008. Scottie also has a daughter, Taylor, whose mother is the former NBA player's ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby, as well as a daughter, Sierra, whom he shares with Yvette Deleone, per People. Taylor's twin sister, Tyler, died not long after she was born, while Scottie's oldest son Antron, whom he shared with his ex-wife Karen McCollum, died in April 2021.

When it comes to Scottie and Larsa's relationships with their children, Scotty Jr. seemed to be relatively close to both of his parents back in December 2020. That's when a source told Us Weekly, "Scotty Jr. is focusing on basketball and talks to his mother and father daily."

Indeed, along with apparently staying connected to his parents, Scotty Jr. played basketball for Vanderbilt University's team, the Vanderbilt Commodores, according to ESPN. Of course, the guard is moving up in the world of sports, which is why his mom is celebrating his major NBA news.