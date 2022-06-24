Larsa Pippen Is Celebrating Her Son's Major NBA News
Larsa Pippen and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, may no longer be married, but they still share four children. Scotty Pippen Jr. — who happens to look quite a bit like his dad — was born in 2000 before Preston Pippen made his entrance into the world in 2002, according to The U.S. Sun. Justin Pippen was then born in 2005, while Sophia Pippen joined the family in 2008. Scottie also has a daughter, Taylor, whose mother is the former NBA player's ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby, as well as a daughter, Sierra, whom he shares with Yvette Deleone, per People. Taylor's twin sister, Tyler, died not long after she was born, while Scottie's oldest son Antron, whom he shared with his ex-wife Karen McCollum, died in April 2021.
When it comes to Scottie and Larsa's relationships with their children, Scotty Jr. seemed to be relatively close to both of his parents back in December 2020. That's when a source told Us Weekly, "Scotty Jr. is focusing on basketball and talks to his mother and father daily."
Indeed, along with apparently staying connected to his parents, Scotty Jr. played basketball for Vanderbilt University's team, the Vanderbilt Commodores, according to ESPN. Of course, the guard is moving up in the world of sports, which is why his mom is celebrating his major NBA news.
Larsa Pippen 'couldn't be more proud' of Scotty Pippen Jr.
Larsa Pippen and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, have an exciting reason to celebrate! That's because their son, Scotty Pippen Jr., has inked a deal to play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the New York Post. Landing a contract during the 2022 NBA Draft, Scotty Jr. shared the big news about his seemingly skyrocketing sports career on Twitter, posting an emoji of praying hands along with one purple and one yellow heart — the colors he'll be wearing when he gets into his Lakers uniform. He also used the hashtag #lakeshow and wrote, "Dreams come true ... Let's get to work."
While Scottie — who played for the Chicago Bulls, the Houston Rockets, and the Portland Trail Blazers during his time on the NBA court, according to Sports Illustrated's FanNation — retweeted his son's message, Larsa used Instagram to post Scotty's team photo. In the caption, she wrote, "Congrats my love!!! You're going to your fav team @lakers. I couldn't be more proud of you."
In a second Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself and Scotty, writing, "It was all a dream. #lakers"