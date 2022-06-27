Alec Baldwin Makes Another Headturning Career Decision

He's with Woody!

Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram account on June 26 to announce he had plans to interview film director Woody Allen. "Tuesday the 28th 10:30 EST I'm gonna be doing an Instagram Live with Woody Allen who I love. Instagram, I'm with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there," he revealed while showcasing Allen's new book "Zero Gravity." But that's not all. "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here" he penned in the caption of the bombshell post. "I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue." As you may recall, Allen is not exempt from his own fair share of controversy. In 1992 his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, came forth and alleged that he had sexually abused her — an accusation Allen vehemently denies.

As one can imagine, shortly after Baldwin announced his plans to interview Allen, many flooded the comments section to express their shock and disdain — including some of Baldwin's biggest apologists. "You lost us at Woody. Very poor choice," one Instagram user penned. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I've supported u 100% thru everything. But woody Allen? Bye," along with the waving hand emoji.