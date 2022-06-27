Alec Baldwin Makes Another Headturning Career Decision
Actor and film producer Alec Baldwin has never been one to shy away from controversy. Case in point: the time he left a damaging voicemail calling his then-11-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin a "pig." Yikes. Then, in 2021, the actor made headlines after discharging what was meant to be a prop gun on the set of his Western film, "Rust" tragically killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. To add insult to injury, he later appeared in an ABC special wherein he took zero responsibility for the fatal accident. "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them" he declared to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."
Alas, Baldwin is now serving up an all-new controversy in an all-new way...
Alec Baldwin is interviewing Woody Allen
He's with Woody!
Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram account on June 26 to announce he had plans to interview film director Woody Allen. "Tuesday the 28th 10:30 EST I'm gonna be doing an Instagram Live with Woody Allen who I love. Instagram, I'm with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there," he revealed while showcasing Allen's new book "Zero Gravity." But that's not all. "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here" he penned in the caption of the bombshell post. "I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue." As you may recall, Allen is not exempt from his own fair share of controversy. In 1992 his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, came forth and alleged that he had sexually abused her — an accusation Allen vehemently denies.
As one can imagine, shortly after Baldwin announced his plans to interview Allen, many flooded the comments section to express their shock and disdain — including some of Baldwin's biggest apologists. "You lost us at Woody. Very poor choice," one Instagram user penned. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I've supported u 100% thru everything. But woody Allen? Bye," along with the waving hand emoji.