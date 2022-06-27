Billie Joe Armstrong Is Taking A Major Stand After The Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 14, in a landmark ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to undo a 50-year precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, the ruling which gave women the federal right to seek an abortion. It was expected for months that the court — now a conservative majority — may overturn the ruling, per CNN. In the hours and days that followed, massive protests broke out in major cities around the country. Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok were all flooded with memes, tweets, and posts about ruling.

Celebrities across all mediums also chimed in to share their two cents. Taylor Swift wrote in a tweet, "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that." Michelle Obama posted a widely shared open letter to U.S. citizens. Danny DeVito simply tweeted, "Supreme court my *ss."

Lead singer of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, echoed similar sentiments to those outlined above, but promised to take his activism a step further by renouncing his U.S. citizenship.