Billie Joe Armstrong Is Taking A Major Stand After The Roe V. Wade Decision
On June 14, in a landmark ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to undo a 50-year precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, the ruling which gave women the federal right to seek an abortion. It was expected for months that the court — now a conservative majority — may overturn the ruling, per CNN. In the hours and days that followed, massive protests broke out in major cities around the country. Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok were all flooded with memes, tweets, and posts about ruling.
Celebrities across all mediums also chimed in to share their two cents. Taylor Swift wrote in a tweet, "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that." Michelle Obama posted a widely shared open letter to U.S. citizens. Danny DeVito simply tweeted, "Supreme court my *ss."
Lead singer of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, echoed similar sentiments to those outlined above, but promised to take his activism a step further by renouncing his U.S. citizenship.
Billie Joe Armstrong has had it
During a London concert hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Billie Joe Armstrong made his feelings on the ruling clear. "F**k America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f**king coming here," he reportedly said to the U.K. audience, per People. "Oh, I'm not kidding, you're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."
Due to the Glastonbury festival, which happened over the weekend after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the U.K. became a hotspot for politically agitated celebrities, many of whom headlined the festival. Olivia Rodrigo joined Lily Allen on stage and performed a cover of "F**k You," which she dedicated to the five conservative judges on the court. "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.," Billie Eilish said during her own set at the festival, per BBC. "I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer."
Phoebe Bridgers and Lorde expressed similar feelings. "Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born," Lorde said, per Billboard. "That horror is your birthright." Bridgers summed up her (and many others') feelings on the ruling more succinctly: "I'm having like the s**ttiest day," she said before leading a chant of "F**k the Supreme Court."