Megan Fox Isn't Letting Margot Robbie Be The Only Star With A Barbie-Inspired Look

On June 27, Fox stepped out in New York City alongside her man Machine Gun Kelly donning pink-blonde hair and a matching dress. Her fiancé did the same, wearing a skin-tight pink shirt and bright rosy hair. Even Fox's shoes were strappy, high, and blush-pink. The event they attended that night was the premiere of Kelly's latest Hulu documentary, "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink," per the Daily Mail, which explains the matching pink outfits! According to the outlet, in the documentary, fans will get a glimpse into the pair's life together.

But Fox isn't the only blonde beauty sporting pink these days. Fellow actor Margot Robbie will be playing Barbie in an upcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig. On-set photos of Barbie-fied Robbie and her co-star Ryan Gosling as Ken have made the rounds on social media and their Mattel-inspired looks have fans of pink giving praise. According to Elle, the plot for the film is unknown at this stage. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, Robbie shared, "Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted."

But while Robbie may be poised to appear in the role of Barbie, Fox's pink look is certainly giving Robbie a run for her money.