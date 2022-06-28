Chris Pratt Is Finally Opening Up About One Of His Most Notorious Social Media Posts

Chris Pratt is accustomed to being under attack when he's playing superhero on the big screen. Unfortunately, he also often comes under fire for aspects of his real life. The actor, who gained widespread popularity through his roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and the sitcom "Parks and Recreation," has become notorious for his controversial social media posts and worldviews.

In 2019, actor Eliot Page called Pratt out on Twitter for attending Hillsong, a church that Page described in his post as "infamously anti-LGBTQ." Pratt defended his place of worship, posting an Instagram story that read, "I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone" (via NBC News). Still, Page's tweet garnered over 18,000 retweets, placing Hillsong Church—which was also the church of choice for stars like Justin Bieber—under scrutiny. Pratt has since gone on to clarify with Men's Health that he never even attended Hillsong, and regrets becoming a public "face of religion when really [he's] not a religious person."

Despite the controversy, he seems to have lost no footing in Hollywood because of it. "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has previously defended Pratt. So while his career seems unscathed and the actor has no doubt grown accustomed to the scrutiny that comes with fame, it seems that criticism hits much harder when it impacts his family.