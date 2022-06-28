Chris Pratt Is Finally Opening Up About One Of His Most Notorious Social Media Posts
Chris Pratt is accustomed to being under attack when he's playing superhero on the big screen. Unfortunately, he also often comes under fire for aspects of his real life. The actor, who gained widespread popularity through his roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and the sitcom "Parks and Recreation," has become notorious for his controversial social media posts and worldviews.
In 2019, actor Eliot Page called Pratt out on Twitter for attending Hillsong, a church that Page described in his post as "infamously anti-LGBTQ." Pratt defended his place of worship, posting an Instagram story that read, "I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone" (via NBC News). Still, Page's tweet garnered over 18,000 retweets, placing Hillsong Church—which was also the church of choice for stars like Justin Bieber—under scrutiny. Pratt has since gone on to clarify with Men's Health that he never even attended Hillsong, and regrets becoming a public "face of religion when really [he's] not a religious person."
Despite the controversy, he seems to have lost no footing in Hollywood because of it. "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has previously defended Pratt. So while his career seems unscathed and the actor has no doubt grown accustomed to the scrutiny that comes with fame, it seems that criticism hits much harder when it impacts his family.
Chris Pratt cried at the response to an unintentional dig
In November 2021, Chris Pratt posted to Instagram about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The post reads in part, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!"
Between that first compliment and Pratt's joke, some readers called out what they considered to be ableism towards his first-born son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. "[C]hris pratt raving about how his current wife has given him a 'healthy daughter' is SO DISGUSTING when he has a lovely disabled son with his ex wife," one Twitter user wrote. "[He] has a kid with Anna Farris who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during birth and now has slight physical disabilities because of it. But he made sure to write 'healthy daughter' here. Chris Pratt is a d***," said another.
In the immediate aftermath, Pratt responded on Instagram, "I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn't want to work out" (via Today). He later opened up to Men's Health about the backlash: "My son's gonna read that one day. He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone...I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden." It's hard to balance fatherhood and A-list fame, as Chris Pratt knows well.