Britney Spears Gets Real About Her Behavior During Conservatorship And Vegas Residency

Britney Spears has been on a major upswing since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Since 2008, the pop star had been under a court-ordered conservatorship controlled by her father and an attorney. Per the arrangement, Spears was unable to handle her own money, make decisions about her health, get married, or even travel, per BBC. Conservatorships are usually reserved for the elderly or someone with a degenerative illness that would prevent them from responsibly taking care of themselves or their assets. Spears' conservatorship went into effect after a series of highly publicized outbursts.

Generally, those under conservatorship would be so ill or impaired that they could not continue to work. Spears, however, released multiple albums and held down a physically and emotionally demanding Vegas residency and social media presence during her conservatorship. It wasn't long until her fans began calling for her to be released, as they suspected Spears' father's conservatorship was ruining her life, and was all about making her family money, rather than looking out for Spears, who by most accounts seemed to be doing just fine.

Thanks to the Free Britney Movement, Spears is now a free woman, in control of her career and her body once again. Most importantly, though, Spears is finally able to speak out about the conservatorship, something she was largely prevented from doing by her father. Now, she's opening up about the traumatizing experience.