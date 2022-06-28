Ewan McGregor Confirms What We Suspected About His Tense Divorce

The specter of Ewan McGregor's messy divorce from ex-wife Eve Mavrakis continues to loom over the ex-couple. Despite welcoming a son with new wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead in June 2021, it has been a rocky road for McGregor toward building his new family. After the actor officially filed for divorce from Mavrakis in November 2017, she was quoted by The Sun as saying, "It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK." The drama didn't stop there. Mavrakis reportedly suspected McGregor harbored feelings for Winstead — his co-star on the 2017 set of "Fargo" — prior to filing for divorce, but was reassured by the actor that it wouldn't go any further. That didn't appear to soothe things. As a source told The Sun, "Eve is sure Ewan and Mary were together before he confessed his feelings for her. It is hard for her to believe him."

The couple's divorce ended up costing McGregor a pretty penny, with their August 2020 settlement ordering him to pay Mavrakis $14,934 per month in child support and $35,868 each month in spousal support, per Us Weekly. Additionally, Mavrakis kept their $6 million home, a $500,000 bank account courtesy of McGregor, and five of their cars (although McGregor kept 30). The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star also agreed to pay Mavrakis half the royalties from projects that occurred during the course of their marriage.

Notoriously private by nature, McGregor recently shared some intimate reflections on his grueling divorce process.