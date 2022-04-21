Ewan McGregor And Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Relationship Status Could Be Changing Soon

Ewan McGregor has had a lot of upheaval in his personal life in the past few years. In 2018, after 22 years of marriage, the "Moulin Rouge" actor announced that he was divorcing his wife, French production designer Eve Mavrakis. This came after photos emerged of McGregor kissing his "Fargo" co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in late 2017. Naturally, the split was upsetting for fans of the artists. Mavrakis had made many beloved appearances in her husband's travel docu-series "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down." Plus, they share four daughters: Clara, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk.

There was no doubt of the split when McGregor made the choice to thank both his estranged wife and his new girlfriend in his 2018 Golden Globe acceptance speech for his "Fargo" performance. "I want to take a moment to say thank you to Eve who always stood by me for 22 years," McGregor said, per Us Weekly, adding that there "would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead, so thank you very much."

Not everyone was a fan of this award show performance. Mavrakis called that speech and her divorce "disappointing," per The Scottish Sun. Their eldest daughter, Clara, did not appreciate it either, once calling Winstead "a piece of trash" on Instagram, per People. Clara later apologized for that slight. In 2021, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child, a son named Laurie, per Vanity Fair. Now, news is emerging that their relationship is about to take the next logical step — down the aisle.