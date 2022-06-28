Dakota Johnson Recalls Devastating On-Set Experience Alongside Johnny Depp
Dakota Johnson, best known for her role in the "Fifty Shades" film trilogy, is opening up about filming with Johnny Depp for the 2015 film "Black Mass." Depp, who recently won a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, was one of the leads in the movie alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, according to IMDb. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson opened up about working with Depp for the film and their friendship behind the scenes.
"I knew Johnny Depp from my childhood. He was friends with my dad," Johnson revealed. "It was a real honor and treat to work alongside someone [Depp] who is ... so gifted."
During promotion for "Black Mass," Johnson appeared to notice something was wrong with Depp's finger, which he later testified during the defamation trial was Heard's fault. He severed his finger after she threw two vodka bottles at him, according to Page Six. However, at the time, he seemed to joke off the injury when Johnson inquired about it. During their "Black Mass" press conference, Johnson was visibly suspicious, but did not press the actor. The clip later resurfaced and went viral on TikTok following Depp's testimony of the incident at the trial. Now, Johnson is opening up about a devastating experience she had in Depp's presence during the filming of "Black Mass."
Dakota Johnson got emotional with Johnny Depp
Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp spent a lot of time together while filming the 2015 movie "Black Mass." During a recent video interview with Vanity Fair, she recalled one of the most devastating moments of her career that involved Depp. While filming an intense scene in "Black Mass," the duo got the perfect emotional take. Unfortunately, the crew had to tell them that the clip was out of focus and they had no choice but to redo it.
"It was a heavy, heavy experience. And so we were shooting this scene and they did my coverage first. We did it a lot," she continued, "I think you start to numb out, you kind of dry out ... certain preparations that you do or an actor does to get to a place of heightened emotions." She explained that she was "shaking and weeping" while Depp was filming his part of the scene, but something changed when they had to re-film the scene. "That is like one of the most devastating times that I've ever had on a movie set ... because it wasn't the same when we went back."
Despite re-shooting that particular scene, the film went on to be successful with Depp and Johnson promoting it across the country back in 2015. As for her showing concern for Depp at the time, Johnson told Vanity Fair her thoughts about being tied into his drama with Amber Heard years later: "Why am I involved in this?"