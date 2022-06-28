Dakota Johnson Recalls Devastating On-Set Experience Alongside Johnny Depp

Dakota Johnson, best known for her role in the "Fifty Shades" film trilogy, is opening up about filming with Johnny Depp for the 2015 film "Black Mass." Depp, who recently won a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, was one of the leads in the movie alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, according to IMDb. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson opened up about working with Depp for the film and their friendship behind the scenes.

"I knew Johnny Depp from my childhood. He was friends with my dad," Johnson revealed. "It was a real honor and treat to work alongside someone [Depp] who is ... so gifted."

During promotion for "Black Mass," Johnson appeared to notice something was wrong with Depp's finger, which he later testified during the defamation trial was Heard's fault. He severed his finger after she threw two vodka bottles at him, according to Page Six. However, at the time, he seemed to joke off the injury when Johnson inquired about it. During their "Black Mass" press conference, Johnson was visibly suspicious, but did not press the actor. The clip later resurfaced and went viral on TikTok following Depp's testimony of the incident at the trial. Now, Johnson is opening up about a devastating experience she had in Depp's presence during the filming of "Black Mass."