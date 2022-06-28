Why You Never Heard Much About Katie Holmes' Relationship With Jamie Foxx

Did you know? Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes dated for six years! The actors got together in 2013, a year after her divorce from Tom Cruise. Foxx and the "Dawson's Creek" star didn't appear together in public until 2018 when they went to a gala before the Grammy Awards, per ET. The celebrity couple kept it extremely private, although there were unverified claims that the "Ray" star spent time in Holmes' apartment. Despite the romance, it took two full years before solid proof of the A-list lovers appeared. In 2015 ET reported a photo of Holmes and Fox holding hands, finally confirming the couple. A source close to them told People in 2019, "Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter."

Harpers Bazaar reported that the "Django Unchained" star and "Batman Begins" star walked their first red carpet as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala six years after they began dating! But the relationship between Foxx and Holmes ended in 2019, with a source telling Us Weekly, "It has been many years of him stepping out with other women." The insider added, "He's disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don't fit with hers as she's focused on raising her daughter and working."

However, it turns out there's more to the story. You might be surprised to learn why you never heard much about Holmes' relationship with Foxx.