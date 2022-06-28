Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear

Ghislaine Maxwell spent more than a decade helping sex offender Jeffrey Epstein commit several heinous sexual acts against young girls. And now, she is going down for the crimes she and her lover carried out. According to NBC News, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her involvement in "recruiting" minors for her longtime boyfriend.

On top of her two-decade sentence, she is slated to serve five years of supervised release and must pay a fine of $750,000. Before the judge handed down her sentence, Maxwell addressed her victims and claimed she was sorry for her wrongdoings. "It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein," she said in court (per AP News). Maxwell also described her former beau as a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life."

According to CNN, Epstein was slapped with a slew of federal sex trafficking related charges back in July 2019 but later died of suicide before he was set to go in front of a jury.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).