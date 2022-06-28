Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear
Ghislaine Maxwell is finally paying the price for the role she played in sex trafficking young girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to The Guardian, Maxwell — Epstein's longtime girlfriend and accomplice — was arrested back in July 2020 on several sexual abuse charges that dated back to 1994 and continued throughout 2004. The British socialite went to trial and back in December 2021 she was found guilty of five charges which included "sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy," per CNN. "[It is] a great day for justice and for Maxwell's survivors," Attorney David Boies said. "The jury's verdict vindicates the courage and commitment of our clients who stood up against all odds for many years to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to justice."
According to CBS News, at the time of her guilty verdict, prosecutors were looking for Maxwell to serve anywhere between 30 to 55 years in federal prison. However, now they have finally reached a decision.
Ghislaine Maxwell is finally paying for her crimes
Ghislaine Maxwell spent more than a decade helping sex offender Jeffrey Epstein commit several heinous sexual acts against young girls. And now, she is going down for the crimes she and her lover carried out. According to NBC News, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her involvement in "recruiting" minors for her longtime boyfriend.
On top of her two-decade sentence, she is slated to serve five years of supervised release and must pay a fine of $750,000. Before the judge handed down her sentence, Maxwell addressed her victims and claimed she was sorry for her wrongdoings. "It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein," she said in court (per AP News). Maxwell also described her former beau as a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life."
According to CNN, Epstein was slapped with a slew of federal sex trafficking related charges back in July 2019 but later died of suicide before he was set to go in front of a jury.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).