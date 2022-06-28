Kim Kardashian's Lavish Birthday Party For North Has Jaws Dropping

Kim Kardashian pulled out all of the stops for her daughter North's ninth birthday party. North and her friends took her mother's private jet, also known as Kim Air (via Auto Evolution), to the remote location of her birthday party. The jet was fully decorated to fit the wilderness theme for the celebration. the jet was decked out with pillows designed as logs, fake spider webs hanging from the jet's ceiling, and giant balloons that spelled out "Camp North" to greet North and her friends before they entered the aircraft as seen in photos posted on Instagram.

Kim K briefly spoke about the birthday bash during her June 21 appearance on Jimmy Fallon. She said, "[North] wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party, so I took them out camping in the wilderness," she continued, "We took about eight kids and we went camping in the wilderness. She wanted it to be really spooky."

In other photos posted, North and her friends, including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, are seen wearing matching pajamas. North and her guests appeared to enjoy spending time outdoors for her birthday. Videos posted by Kim show the girls rafting and zip-lining during their time at the celebration. North's birthday party was definitely one to remember and left both celebrities and fans stunned.