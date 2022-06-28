Bill Hader And Anna Kendrick Reportedly Have Sad Relationship News

Fans of funny-couple Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick may be unhappy with the recent news about the pair's relationship. The couple, who worked alongside one another on the 2019 holiday film "Noelle," were both involved in other prominent relationships before linking up. Kendrick was dating cinematographer Ben Richardson, while Hader was romantically involved with actor Rachel Bilson.

A source later confirmed to People that although Harder and Kendrick "met years ago," the pair did not begin their romantic conquest until "well after the movie" (and the end of their relationships, of course). "They're really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot," an insider told Us Weekly in June. Another source revealed that Hader and Kendrick had an instant connection and "clicked right away."

The pair has managed to keep their relationship largely outside of the public eye. Kendrick has no images of the former "Saturday Night Live" star on her Instagram. Hader himself doesn't appear to have an account on the platform. But now, the once-private couple reportedly has an unfortunate update on the status of their relationship.