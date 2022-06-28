Bill Hader And Anna Kendrick Reportedly Have Sad Relationship News
Fans of funny-couple Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick may be unhappy with the recent news about the pair's relationship. The couple, who worked alongside one another on the 2019 holiday film "Noelle," were both involved in other prominent relationships before linking up. Kendrick was dating cinematographer Ben Richardson, while Hader was romantically involved with actor Rachel Bilson.
A source later confirmed to People that although Harder and Kendrick "met years ago," the pair did not begin their romantic conquest until "well after the movie" (and the end of their relationships, of course). "They're really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot," an insider told Us Weekly in June. Another source revealed that Hader and Kendrick had an instant connection and "clicked right away."
The pair has managed to keep their relationship largely outside of the public eye. Kendrick has no images of the former "Saturday Night Live" star on her Instagram. Hader himself doesn't appear to have an account on the platform. But now, the once-private couple reportedly has an unfortunate update on the status of their relationship.
Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick reportedly broke up
Fans of Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick rejoiced on social media when it was revealed that the two were secretly dating. "Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are the Pete and Kim for people who listen to podcasts," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "Finding out that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been secretly dating is going to really impact my weekly viewing of Noelle (2019) in which they play siblings." However, the couple has reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating, according to ET.
"Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up," a source simply told the outlet. And while the insider did not reveal any details about the pair's relationship or a reason for their split, the news contradicts earlier reports that the couple were "very happy." Fans of the famous pair shouldn't hold their breath for an official statement from the pair, as neither has never publicly confirmed their relationship to begin with.