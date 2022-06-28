Details Of Donald Trump's Alleged Fight With Secret Service Revealed

The January 6th House Committee called a special session on June 28 to hear the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The 25-year-old employee was the right hand to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's chief of staff, and she was involved in many important conversations surrounding the Capitol insurrection. Hutchinson testified that the 45th president was involved in the January 6 insurrection and intended to lead the mob to the Capitol. According to TMZ, Hutchinson testified that on the fateful day, Trump knew that people with weapons were heading toward the government building. According to The Washington Post, Hutchinson said she heard Trump say, "I don't f***ing care if they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me." The former White House aide further told the committee that the president commanded the Secret Service to take away the metal detector from where the "Stop the Steal" rally was held. TMZ reported that Trump did this "presumably" to allow armed rioters to go to the Capitol.

Hutchinson received praise for her testimony on Twitter. Journalist Chris Jansing tweeted: "A lot of powerful men, including a military leader, are apparently afraid to do what Cassidy Hutchinson just did." Even a Fox News anchor said the young aide's testimony was compelling and criticized Trump for attacking the former staffer for lying. Bret Baier said, "He says she's lying. Cassidy Hutchinson is under oath, on Capitol Hill. The president is on Truth Social."

