Sister Wives Star Leon Brown Announces They're Transgender
"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown, the child of Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. The reality star made the revelation on Instagram on June 28, announcing that they will be using the name Leon and they/them pronouns.
"Someone recently told me that I didn't have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," Leon wrote. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s*** figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them." The Utah native went on to recount how they didn't get to explore their true self growing up, and this is the only time they're beginning to embrace themself. "I remember the first time that i knew i wasn't a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they added. "So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."
The "Sister Wives" cast member went on to say that being queer and trans are their "favorite parts" of themself, and that they're in the process of learning self-love. They also reiterated that they don't want to be referred to as different names and pronouns.
Meri Brown offers full support to Leon Brown
Meri Brown didn't waste time telling the world how much she supports Leon Brown's decision to come out as transgender. When Leon posted about the revelation on Instagram, Meri shared it on Instagram, and added a sticker that read, "You are my sunshine."
Meri has always been supportive of Leon. In the past, when they came out as gay, Meri admittedly struggled with it at first but had eventually learned to accept them. "When [Leon] came out, it was a bit of a shock to me," she said in 2020, per The U.S. Sun. "I'm really glad that I had experiences in my life that I was open to that, because I see so many families reject their kids or other family members when they come out as gay. I can't imagine rejecting my daughter and not knowing who she is, like, who she truly is, and knowing her and Audrey together."
Leon's partner, Audrey Kriss, also came out as transgender in December 2021. "I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I'm still going by Audrey," they wrote on Instagram. "I don't want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! Kriss continued, "I am also scared ... I don't want to make this all sad because I am SO happy being me! Being fully myself lately has brought me so much joy!"