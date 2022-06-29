Sister Wives Star Leon Brown Announces They're Transgender

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown, the child of Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. The reality star made the revelation on Instagram on June 28, announcing that they will be using the name Leon and they/them pronouns.

"Someone recently told me that I didn't have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," Leon wrote. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s*** figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them." The Utah native went on to recount how they didn't get to explore their true self growing up, and this is the only time they're beginning to embrace themself. "I remember the first time that i knew i wasn't a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they added. "So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

The "Sister Wives" cast member went on to say that being queer and trans are their "favorite parts" of themself, and that they're in the process of learning self-love. They also reiterated that they don't want to be referred to as different names and pronouns.