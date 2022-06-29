Dolph Lundgren Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Amber Heard's On-Set Behavior

Despite rumors to the contrary, it would appear Amber Heard is still appearing in 2023's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Just Jared reported in mid-June that Heard's role as Princess Mera had been cut out of the "Aquaman" sequel, with her role to be recast and reshoots with stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman planned. However, Heard's rep told Entertainment Weekly these rumors were "inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."

In addition to a viral Change.org petition campaigning for Heard's removal from the sequel, it seems Warner Bros. and DC Films already weren't enthused about her return. Taking the stand at Heard's defamation trial against Johnny Depp on May 24, DC Films President Walter Hamada testified that she simply lacked connection with Momoa, her onscreen love interest. "They didn't really have a lot of chemistry together," Hamada said, adding that "it took a lot of effort" in post-production to enhance the stars' onscreen connection. Ironically, Momoa was allegedly one of the people advocating to keep Heard in the role, per Vanity Fair.

Momoa wasn't the only franchise member who has seemingly remained a Heard supporter throughout her legal drama. Dolph Lundgren, who plays Mera's father, King Nereus, in both "Aquaman" and its sequel, has heaped public praise on Heard's on-set behavior.