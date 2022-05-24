Film Exec Confirms What Fans Suspected About Amber Heard And Jason Momoa's On-Screen Chemistry

Who knew that the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp legal drama would pay "Aquaman" so much lip service? After a report surfaced in early May that Heard's role in the superhero sequel involved "less than 10 minutes of screen time," per TMZ, the actor seemingly confirmed this in her trial testimony on May 16. Heard alleged that, following her allegations of domestic abuse against Depp in 2016, Depp's "sophisticated PR machine" launched a "smear campaign" that caused her role in the "Aquaman" sequel to be significantly diminished. "I had to fight really hard to keep my career..." Heard testified, per IndieWire. "I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] 'Justice League' with the option to [star in] 'Aquaman.'"

Backing up Heard's side of the story was industry consultant Kathryn Arnold, who testified on May 23 — as an expert witness hired by Heard's team — that social media backlash "instigated" by Depp's former legal team allegedly cost Heard big paydays, per the Daily Beast. "It can get very messy to continue working with an actor ... if there's a lot of negative social media around," Arnold stated, adding that if not for the bad press, "Ms. Heard should have earned between $45 and $50 million [over five years]."

However, amid all the controversy, rumors swirled surrounding Heard's relationship with Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. On May 24, Warner Bros. exec Walter Hamada seemingly confirmed that there was at least some truth to the speculation.