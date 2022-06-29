Dakota Johnson Finally Opens Up About What Went Wrong On The Fifty Shades Of Grey Set

When "Fifty Shades of Grey" was published in 2011, E.L. James had no idea how massive it would be. "I'm constantly overwhelmed and shocked by the success of this book," James, whose real name is Erika Mitchell, told Today. Mitchell admitted that after a Hollywood bidding war began, she'd worried about a film adaptation. "I wanted it to be tasteful," she said.

The movie ultimately scored a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Certainly there is an audience out there for this kind of story, and with any luck neither you nor I will ever have to interact with it," Cinemaphile snarked. "The most anticipated release of the year is not much more than a spanking great bore," the Daily Mail commented. The New Yorker was a tad kinder: "Largely well acted, not too long, [it had] to be better than the novel... It could hardly be worse."

But haters gonna hate. Per The Guardian, the movie was a box office smash hit, raking in over $500 million globally, making it Universal's highest grossing "R" rated release in history. However, the movie set was plagued by reports of onset difficulties, drama, sabotage, fights, feuds, ego clashes, and tensions from the get-go. "With the benefit of hindsight, would I go through it again?" Sam Taylor-Johnson told The Times about directing the first movie. "Of course, I wouldn't. I'd be mad!" Now, another person is finally opening up about what went wrong on the Fifty Shades of Grey set: Dakota Johnson.