Jamie Dornan's Raunchy Fifty Shades Joke Will Raise Eyebrows

The popular "Fifty Shades of Grey" film franchise ruled over the pop culture sphere between 2015 and 2018. Based on the book of the same name, the films followed Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele as she navigated a whirlwind romance with mysterious billionaire Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan. While moviegoers gravitated to the sexy BDSM-influenced love story, fans were also drawn to the Irish actor's risqué and often half-naked portrayal of Grey.

Although the film was a massive commercial success, Dornan expressed his excitement to leave the series after the third installment. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 39-year-old described the moment as a "bittersweet" affair. "It's tough in some respects, but it's also really nice and kind of bittersweet, I guess," he said. "Because you've been playing this character for a few years ... you're quite happy to say goodbye."

Since releasing "Fifty Shades Freed", Dornan has moved on to other A-list projects, including "Robin Hood", "Endings, Beginnings" and the Oscar-nominated film "Belfast." But even though his "Fifty Shades" era is complete, the franchise still holds a special place in his heart. For this reason, Dornan isn't afraid to poke fun at his past as Christian Grey.