Jamie Dornan's Raunchy Fifty Shades Joke Will Raise Eyebrows
The popular "Fifty Shades of Grey" film franchise ruled over the pop culture sphere between 2015 and 2018. Based on the book of the same name, the films followed Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele as she navigated a whirlwind romance with mysterious billionaire Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan. While moviegoers gravitated to the sexy BDSM-influenced love story, fans were also drawn to the Irish actor's risqué and often half-naked portrayal of Grey.
Although the film was a massive commercial success, Dornan expressed his excitement to leave the series after the third installment. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 39-year-old described the moment as a "bittersweet" affair. "It's tough in some respects, but it's also really nice and kind of bittersweet, I guess," he said. "Because you've been playing this character for a few years ... you're quite happy to say goodbye."
Since releasing "Fifty Shades Freed", Dornan has moved on to other A-list projects, including "Robin Hood", "Endings, Beginnings" and the Oscar-nominated film "Belfast." But even though his "Fifty Shades" era is complete, the franchise still holds a special place in his heart. For this reason, Dornan isn't afraid to poke fun at his past as Christian Grey.
Jamie Dornan brought out a Fifty Shades prop during his acceptance speech
Jamie Dornan referenced the famous "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise when he appeared at the U.S.-Ireland Alliance Oscar Wilde Awards on March 24. At this year's festivities, which were being held in The Ebell Club, the star was honored for his role in "Belfast." While accepting his award, Dornan made a joke involving a naughty bedroom accessory, according to a report from People. "In the absence of a reel, I'm just going to act out my entire career. Only the things you know best," he said, and proceeded to take out a pair of handcuffs, teasing, "I'm going to need a participant from the audience."
Dornan's handcuff joke isn't the first time he poked fun at the Fifty Shades Of Grey films. In 2017, Dornan hilariously recounted how he and Johnson would film the series' love scenes. "My temptation is always just to try to make Dakota laugh," the actor said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "So sometimes I'll do things like, when there's a moment where I'm meant to, you know, orgasm, I'll be like," Dornan then imitated the "Charge" bugle tune, before erupting in laughter.
The star also got cheeky about filming his steamy scenes in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. "I wear a wee bag," he explained of protecting his modesty. "... It doesn't mean it's actually wee inside," he clarified. "I wear like quite a big bag."