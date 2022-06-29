Kelly Rizzo Opens Up About Relationship With Bob Saget's Daughters Today

The sudden death of Bob Saget shocked fans and left his family devastated. Less than two weeks after the "Full House" star's passing, his wife Kelly Rizzo opened up about her grief during an emotional interview. "He was just the best man I've ever known in my life," Rizzo said through tears while appearing on "Today" in January. She discussed how Saget interacted with his loved ones. "He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it," the "Eat Travel Rock" blogger said. Once Rizzo had more time to process her husband's death, she shared her feelings on Instagram. "How can it be 2 months without you??" she wrote in a touching post on March 9 that included an adorable snap of her and Saget.

Besides his wife, Saget was survived by his three daughters from his first marriage: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer Saget. Only weeks after the "America's Funniest Home Videos" host's death, Lara uploaded an adorable throwback photo to Instagram where she hugged her dad on an undisclosed film set. In the caption, Lara spoke about her father's seemingly limitless capacity for love. "I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love," she wrote. On Father's Day, Lara posted another touching Instagram tribute. "My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend," she wrote.

Later that month, Rizzo discussed her relationship with Saget's daughters since his death.