Elizabeth Olsen Finally Confirms The Relationship News Fans Suspected

Fans have long speculated that Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett secretly tied the knot right under their noses. When Olsen appeared in one of Variety's "Actors on Actors" in 2021, she mentioned Arnett and referred to him as her "husband," not fiancé (via E!). Since Olsen neither confirmed nor denied the marriage afterward, most disregarded her wording as a slip-up. But Olsen and Arnett just confirmed that they actually are married, and have been for over a year!

In an interview for "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM, the pair set the record straight about their nuptials. "We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time," Olsen explained. "And it was before COVID. I just never talked about it." Uhm ... what?! Well, it turns out that Olsen "had to work in England," and her work visa wouldn't allow her to bring Arnett with her unless they were actually husband and wife. So, a huge congratulations to the happy couple is in order!

It looks like Olsen and Arnett have been working together, too. Their most recent project as a married couple is a children's book they wrote together called "Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective," which was published on June 28. On "Good Morning America," Olsen shared how Arnett is the creative writer and she is the editor. "I'd be lost on a tangent if it wasn't for an editor," Arnett joked. "It's a perfect harmony!" Cue the "awh"s!