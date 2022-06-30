Kelly Clarkson Says Painful Divorce Is Taking A Toll On Her Professional Life

Since 2002, Kelly Clarkson has dominated the music world with her powerful vocals and undeniable star power. After landing in first place on the inaugural season of "American Idol," the "Stronger" singer has made massive waves with singles like "Since U Been Gone," "Because of You," and "Heartbeat Song." Alongside her record-breaking album sales and multiple Grammys, Clarkson also found major success with her popular talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Yet, while Clarkson has established a prosperous professional life, she has also had to deal with a very public breakup amid all the success. Back in 2012, the beloved singer married music manager Brandon Blackstock. Throughout their time together, Clarkson shared the happy moments between the two with her fans. In a 2015 interview with CBS News, the Grammy-winner revealed that Blackstock was the first person she said "I love you" to. "He was the first guy I ... said it [to] – and wanted to say it. I didn't feel like I had to," she said.

However, after nearly seven years of marital bliss, "The Voice" star filed for divorce in 2020 (via Us Weekly). Two months after filing, Clarkson described the divorce proceedings as "hard" on the Season 2 premiere of her talk show. "Divorce is never easy," she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. With the two reaching a settlement in March 2022, Clarkson has recently opened up life after her divorce.