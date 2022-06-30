Kelly Clarkson Says Painful Divorce Is Taking A Toll On Her Professional Life
Since 2002, Kelly Clarkson has dominated the music world with her powerful vocals and undeniable star power. After landing in first place on the inaugural season of "American Idol," the "Stronger" singer has made massive waves with singles like "Since U Been Gone," "Because of You," and "Heartbeat Song." Alongside her record-breaking album sales and multiple Grammys, Clarkson also found major success with her popular talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Yet, while Clarkson has established a prosperous professional life, she has also had to deal with a very public breakup amid all the success. Back in 2012, the beloved singer married music manager Brandon Blackstock. Throughout their time together, Clarkson shared the happy moments between the two with her fans. In a 2015 interview with CBS News, the Grammy-winner revealed that Blackstock was the first person she said "I love you" to. "He was the first guy I ... said it [to] – and wanted to say it. I didn't feel like I had to," she said.
However, after nearly seven years of marital bliss, "The Voice" star filed for divorce in 2020 (via Us Weekly). Two months after filing, Clarkson described the divorce proceedings as "hard" on the Season 2 premiere of her talk show. "Divorce is never easy," she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. With the two reaching a settlement in March 2022, Clarkson has recently opened up life after her divorce.
Kelly Clarkson opens up about the painful side to her divorce
After dealing with divorce proceedings for two years, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finally landed on a settlement in March. Under the current guidelines, the singer must pay child support and spousal support, with the latter ending in 2024, (via Us Weekly). Nearly three months after the divorce was finalized, Clarkson has opened up about the effects the lengthy proceedings have had on her life.
"Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through, and it's been, like, two years and not easy with the kids," she revealed during an appearance on "The Chart Show With Brooke Reese" (via Us Weekly). The beloved pop artist also informed fans when they could expect new music amid the emotional time. "I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing. So, it's just a hard thing to navigate. It's coming. I just got to get my crap together," she explained.
Clarkson's recent comments come a few weeks after she opened up about her support system during the divorce proceedings. On the June 6 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Walk Away" singer revealed to The Chicks that she found solace in female friendship. "I think that's what really helped me," she said. In response to Clarkson, Martie Maguire said that she was comforted by bandmate Natalie Maines, who was also going through a divorce. "I didn't know anybody close to me that was getting a divorce. So it was, I was so happy for you," Maines explained.