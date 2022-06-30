Howard Stern Reveals The Famous Actor Who Will Be His Presidential Running Mate

Howard Stern is on a mission to make America fair again.

The famous radio talk show host was so disappointed about the overturning of Roe v. Wade that on his June 27 show, he said he would vie for the highest political position in the country. "If I do run for president, and I'm not f*****g around, I'm really thinking about it, because the only other thing I'm going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices." He said his motivation to run for president is to "make the country fair again," per USA Today.

Stern also criticized the country's age-old Electoral College system and claimed it is the reason why the U.S. is regressing. "These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble," he added, and then went on to lay down his plans should he win the presidency. "I am going to do the very simple thing that'll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I'm getting rid of it."

Stern doesn't seem to be joking around, either, and has reached the point where he already has a running mate in mind.