How Is Kourtney Kardashian Really Handling Travis Barker's Illness?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pledged to love each other "in sickness and in health" at their wedding just a month ago. But no one expected the sickness part of their wedding vows to come so soon. On June 28, Barker had an emergency hospitalization. TMZ reported the Blink-182 drummer and his wife went to West Hills Hospital in the morning because he was experiencing pain. Then West Hills decided to transfer Barker to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Fans grew worried after Barker tweeted at the hospital, "God save me." After news of his hospitalization broke, Barker's daughter Alabama asked her social media followers to "please send your prayers," posting on her Instagram Story and TikTok (via People).

According to Billboard, the Kardashian family circled their wagons at Cedars-Sinai. Along with his wife, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were at the hospital to support their new brother-in-law. Barker's bandmate Mark Hoppus and his friend Machine Gun Kelly were also at the hospital, and of course, momager Kris Jenner.

But how is the newlywed Kardashian really handling Barker's illness?