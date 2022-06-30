How Is Kourtney Kardashian Really Handling Travis Barker's Illness?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pledged to love each other "in sickness and in health" at their wedding just a month ago. But no one expected the sickness part of their wedding vows to come so soon. On June 28, Barker had an emergency hospitalization. TMZ reported the Blink-182 drummer and his wife went to West Hills Hospital in the morning because he was experiencing pain. Then West Hills decided to transfer Barker to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Fans grew worried after Barker tweeted at the hospital, "God save me." After news of his hospitalization broke, Barker's daughter Alabama asked her social media followers to "please send your prayers," posting on her Instagram Story and TikTok (via People).
According to Billboard, the Kardashian family circled their wagons at Cedars-Sinai. Along with his wife, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were at the hospital to support their new brother-in-law. Barker's bandmate Mark Hoppus and his friend Machine Gun Kelly were also at the hospital, and of course, momager Kris Jenner.
But how is the newlywed Kardashian really handling Barker's illness?
Kourtney Kardashian 'won't leave his side'
Newlywed Kourtney Kardashian is standing by her man Travis Barker. A source told People, "Kourtney won't leave his side" in the hospital. The inside source told People that Kardashian "was worried yesterday. They both were." Barker had extreme stomach pain and was having trouble even walking. The insider explained, "He is getting the best care at Cedars, though," and revealed to the outlet that Barker's doctors are working on managing his pain while trying to diagnose his condition. The Blink-182 drummer is undergoing many tests and eating a specific diet.
According to TMZ, doctors believe Barker may be dealing with a bout of pancreatitis, which was "triggered" by a colonoscopy. The Mayo Clinic describes it as "an inflammation of the pancreas." While mild cases of this condition can improve with proper treatment, severe pancreatitis can cause "life-threatening complications." Barker has received tons of support from his wife, family, and close friends while in the hospital, but the drummer is also getting support on social media. Kid Cudi tweeted, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u." Bebe Rexha tweeted, "Sending @travisbarker good energy and prayers."